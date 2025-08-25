WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Teases Interesting Take On Raja Jackson Situation

The wrestling world is still buzzing about the shocking incident involving Raja Jackson at a Knokx Pro event, and now WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has entered the conversation — in a way that raised eyebrows.

On X, RVD posted, "So far, I got Raja's back. Looking forward to talking about it tomorrow on my podcast."

The post is completely contrarian to what most people think about the topic. Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC star Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, is under investigation after delivering over 20 punches to wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith during a live event, leaving Smith hospitalized with broken facial bones.

Within hours, X users had added a community note clarifying details of the Jackson situation, contextualizing what actually happened at Knokx Pro. Many fans believe the RVD is simply engagement farming as a way to get people to tune into his podcast, noting his desperation to get attention.

WWE has quietly denounced the situation at Knokx Pro, reportedly removing their WWE ID affiliation with the promotion. The California school was co-founded by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, but from all accounts, it seems he was not in attendance on Saturday.

The concept of "receipts" in wrestling was taken to the extreme by Jackson, when he pummeled Smith, who is reportedly awake but still in critical condition. The community eagerly awaits to see if law enforcement will make any arrests. The evidence is clearly not on Jackson's side, as the prelude, incident, and fallout from the event were all caught on camera.

