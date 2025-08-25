Kevin Nash Wants WWE Champ Cody Rhodes To Face An Older Version Of This Heel

Since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 three years ago, he's had the opportunity to step into the ring with some of the company's most unique characters, such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest. However, after being positioned in the Undisputed WWE Title picture for the last year, Rhodes has mostly been focused on John Cena, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, resulting in there being limited room for him to enter battle with those outside of the main event scene. That said, now that Rhodes has wrapped up his feud with Cena and is once again world champion, he'll hopefully face a new wave of challengers in the near future, including one "WWE Raw" star who Kevin Nash would love to see him wrestle.

"I haven't seen Balor wrestle Cody in a while. I'd like to watch that. Finn, Cody, I would like to see that match ... but I want to see him as the demon," Nash said on a recent episode of "Kliq This."

The last time that Finn Balor wrestled as "The Demon" was at WrestleMania 39 when he lost to Edge in a Hell In A Cell Match. Since 2020, Balor stopped making yearly appearances as "The Demon," with his only other match using the alter-ego coming against Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules 2021, when he failed to capture the WWE Universal Title. Although he's never wrestled Rhodes wearing his iconic face paint, Balor has stepped in the ring with "The American Nightmare" on numerous occasions throughout the last three years, but has never managed to defeat him in singles action.

