AEW Star Queen Aminata Stuck In UK Due To Passport Theft, Won't Be Back For Dynamite

The stars of All Elite Wrestling are currently on their way back to the United States after a successful trip to the United Kingdom, culminating in the record-breaking Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, one AEW star, Queen Aminata, is having an impromptu extended stay in London due to her personal belongings being stolen.

Queen Aminata revealed she was supposed to be leaving the United Kingdom today, but on Saturday, her backpack was stolen that contained belongings such as her debit and credit cards, driver's license, and U.S. passport. She is stuck in the country until Thursday, possibly a... pic.twitter.com/Vqg8we28fi — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 25, 2025

Aminata took to her Instagram story to reveal that on Saturday night, her backpack was stolen in London which contained both her credit and debit cards, her glasses and medication, and most importantly her passport, leaving her stranded in the UK until at least Thursday. The AEW star noted that while everything happens for a reason, and that she can laugh about it now, she wanted to get back home as soon as possible, and thanked her fans for all the support during this frustrating time. This naturally means that Aminata won't be available for the August 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and potentially the August 30 episode of "AEW Collision" in the same venue, but should be back before AEW's residency in the old ECW arena concludes in mid-September.

Sadly, this isn't the first time that there has been a theft on British shores while AEW have been town. After the All In London pay-per-view in August 2024, it was reported that MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring had been stolen, something that many people originally thought was part of a storyline, but it turned out to be true. With that said, AEW did turn it into a storyline by having Daniel Garcia pawn the ring before the event so he could interfere in MJF's match with Will Ospreay, and MJF has apparently been using a replica version ever since due to the original never being found.