Overseas Theft Of AEW Star MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring Reportedly Not A Storyline

Last week, ahead of AEW All In, Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to X with a claim that his Dynamite Diamond Ring had been stolen. At the time, many assumed that the theft was part of an AEW storyline, especially after MJF was forced to use a set of brass knuckles in his attempts to cheat at All In before being thwarted by Daniel Garcia. While it might seem as though Garcia would be responsible for MJF not having the ring, it sounds as though the piece of jewelry is actually gone.

Speaking on "The Bryan & Vinny & Lisa Show," Bryan Alvarez stated that the ring "vanished" and was most likely stolen. The podcast host noted that it happened in London, England, with the implication that theft is more common in large cities.

MJF acknowledged during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" that he had "lost" the Dynamite Diamond Ring, without offering any specific details. However, Garcia made a surprise appearance, attacking MJF and claiming that he had pawned the ring off in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, so he could get his own flight to London.

The Dynamite Diamond Ring was first introduced in 2019, just weeks after "Dynamite" began airing. MJF was awarded the ring after defeating "Hangman" Adam Page in a match that was booked when the two became the final remaining wrestlers in the first Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale.

MJF has since successfully defended the ring a number of times, and the prop has become his go-to way to win significant matches. With how important the piece of jewelry has been to MJF's character, and with Garcia telling his rival where he may be able to find it, it seems likely that AEW will have a replacement ring for the wrestler in the near future.