WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be presenting the Dynamite Diamond Ring to the winner of the MJF vs. Adam Page match on this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

MJF and Page were the last two participants in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale on last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite to earn the match for the ring.

DDP has appeared on AEW television already in late October. During an interview with Wrestling Inc., DDP said that despite his AEW appearances, he has no plans on wrestling for the company.

"I've gotta say no, truthfully, and I'm not working you. My body feels too good that I don't wanna screw anything up," DDP said. "I didn't understand it because I was 51, 52 and felt like I could run through a brick wall. At 63 I kinda understand."

"I really don't see it happening [with another match]. Some Diamond Cutters – I have plenty of those left in me But actually working? I'm gonna say no right now because I'd have to get paid to take any kind of bumps [laughs]...

"If [Cody] needs me to do something, then I'm gonna do it. Getting in the ring? I want the young boys to do their thing."