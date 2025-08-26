Former WWE Star Mandy Rose: We Had To Clean The Rings In NXT After A Herpes Outbreak

Amanda Rose Saccomanno, formerly known as Mandy Rose in WWE, and her husband Tino Sabbatelli have recently opened up about one of the strangest experience's they shared together during their time in the wrestling industry. Speaking on "The Power Alphas Podcast," Rose revealed that there was a herpes outbreak while she and Sabbatelli were signed to "WWE NXT."

"Then we had to clean the rings in "NXT" cause there was like a herpes outbreak. I don't even know if everyone knows that one. Remember Daria [Sonya Deville] had the Ninja Turtles thing on with the vacuum."

Rose continued to explain that cleaning the rings was a humbling experience, but felt that she and her husband might've been treated differently because of their previous success outside the ring.

"You [Sabbatelli] were put in a position where other talent maybe didn't like you—like, 'Who's this guy from the NFL coming her to steal my spot?' ... there's always a bottom, you always have to work your way up. But things have changed a lot in WWE. I got thrown into 'Total Divas,' I had a following, I did some sponsored things early on—and people didn't like that. They just saw me differently. Times have changed, of course, but it was a great humbling experience."

Rose was released from WWE in 2022 after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, as the promotion became unhappy with the adult content she was posting on the website FanTime. As for Sabbatelli, he began wrestling for "NXT" in 2015, but a severe injury and the inability to find himself a spot on weekly television eventually led him to be released from WWE in 2020.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Power Alphas Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.