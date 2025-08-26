Roxanne Perez Has Strong Opinion On WWE Women's World Title Situation

With Naomi relinquishing the WWE Women's World Championship due to pregnancy, Stephanie Vaquer's original title shot at Clash In Paris has been called off. Still, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has reassured "La Primera" that she will receive the opportunity, just with a different opponent at a later date. On the "WWE Raw Recap," Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez weighed in on the recent developments surrounding the WWE Women's World Championship.

"I think anyone in the Judgment Day should be in that match with Stephanie, because I think the only people that deserve any championships, for that matter, is the Judgment Day," Perez said. "So, yeah, sure, throw me in, throw Raquel [Rodriguez] in. As long as it's in Judgment Day, that's all that matters."

Perez and stablemate Raquel Rodriguez are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Singles-wise, they both have also held the NXT Women's Championship, though a singles title on WWE's main roster has so far eluded them. Liv Morgan, another member of the Judgment Day, has already gotten a taste of the WWE Women's World Championship, having previously carried the title from May 2024 until January 2025. For the foreseeable future, however, she remains sidelined by a shoulder injury, meaning she is unlikely to fill the vacant challenging spot against Vaquer.

According to Pearce, he already has an opponent in mind for Vaquer, but a week is needed for him to finalize some details to make the specific matchup official. Regardless of who it is, Vaquer, a former NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion, asserted that she was more than ready to face them.

