Rikishi Didn't Want This WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match To End

As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, though, one of the good things at WWE SummerSlam should have gone on forever. On a recent episode of "Off The Top," Rikishi heaped praise for the main event match on SummerSlam night two, which pitted Cody Rhodes against then-Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

"[I was thinking] just come on. Keep coming," he said. "I was feening for it. I wanted more. It was so good I wanted more. I didn't want it to end. You talk about poetry in motion, you talk about emotions, you talk about theatrical. I mean, damn, that movie could have went on and that's a docuseries. We all were on a ride. So big shout out to both of them. Big shout out to both of Cody and John Cena."

After a near 40-minute spectacle full of false finishes, Rhodes defeated Cena with a Cody Cutter through the table and a Cross Rhodes. In doing so, Rhodes also began his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion — something Rikishi admittedly didn't envision.

"I didn't see Cody winning it. I felt like John Cena's heel turn, that was good for business, and I think he was just getting started," Rikishi said. "Yeah, this is going to be his last [SummerSlam], but again, sometimes when you plan things and you got that fire going. His heel turn just caught on fire. Because I felt that people knew it was coming to the end, they really didn't want to boo him. They really didn't want that heel like when he first turned heel, the evil John Cena."

In the weeks following SummerSlam, Cena ignited a feud with Logan Paul. Meanwhile, Rhodes is now in the sights of "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre.

