Bronson Reed Discusses Road Back To WWE

This weekend, Bronson Reed tackles perhaps the tallest challenge of his career when he takes on Roman Reigns, a former record-breaking world champion, at WWE Clash In Paris. Still, Reed is heading into it with an abundance of confidence, much of which he says came from the path that extended outside of WWE following his release in August 2021.

"I've been prepared for this match for a long time," Reed said on "WWE Raw Recap." "I've grinded on the indies in Australia. I spent so much time in Japan getting beat up in dojos and getting beat up by some of the toughest men in this business. I then finally got to NXT. I got fired. I had to go back out onto the indies. I had to work my way up in Japan again. I beat someone who's considered unbeatable in Japan and now I'm going to do the same thing here in WWE. I worked my way to the top and I'm going to beat another person they consider to be unbeatable in Roman Reigns because I can. I'm that sort of guy that can just scalp the top talent."

As Reed alluded to, one of his biggest career wins came over former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in NJPW's 2022 G1 Climax. In the months following, Reed began discussions with WWE, specifically WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, about the possibility of bringing him back into the company. Reed noted that, at the time, Levesque seemed particularly impressed with his in-ring work in Japan, so much so that they later reached a deal to make it happen in late 2022.

Reed officially returned to WWE that December by aligning himself with The Miz, whom he helped to victory over Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" match involving money.

