Jake Hager Says WWE HOFer 'Sucks,' Begs Him To 'Stop Coming In And Taking Our Money'

Jake Hager, FKA Jack Swagger, isn't shy to voice his opinion and go off on others in the business, including his former boss, and he has now trained his guns on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Hager reflected on his career and the proudest moments he had in the ring during his interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight." The former AEW star discussed his role in being commentator Michael Cole's trainer ahead of his match at WrestleMania 27, where he received a Stunner from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. He highlighted that moment as a part of his evolution as a wrestler, which segued into him taking a jab at WWE legend Goldberg.

"Like this is something I learned from Jericho. You always got to evolve. And like I said earlier, you got to be vulnerable. So, like, if you're this big tough guy, you can only do that for so long. Nobody wants to watch Goldberg now. You can't run a spot. He sucks. Yeah, I said it, bit*h. That got carried away," he said.

When Van Vliet asked him if he truly believes Goldberg wasn't good, the former AEW star reiterated his dislike of the Hall of Famer's in-ring ability. When he was reminded that Goldberg is 58 years old, the one-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion asked the WCW icon to stop wrestling.

"He can't run a spot. The only thing he could do is a fuc**ng spear and get paid $600,000 for it," he said. "[If he is 58] Then stop pro wrestling. Stop coming in and taking our money."

Golberg has been criticized for being a one-trick pony, even though he has had some great matches over the course of his Hall of Fame career. However, fans may not be able to see him run it back one more time as he has called time on his career following his match with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.