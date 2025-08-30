Ex-AEW Star Jake Hager Says John Cena Refused To Lose WWE Title To Him In MITB Cash-In

John Cena is rounding the final leg of his farewell tour, which is set to conclude in his hometown of Boston in December. Despite the cluster that was his directionless heel turn, reactions have been mostly positive from fans enjoying Cena's last few months in WWE.

However, Jake Hager has differing opinions of Cena. "The All-American American" minced no words when it came to his thoughts on Cena, stating that Cena got in the way of what would be the biggest moment of his career – cashing in his briefcase on the face of the company.

Hager speaks with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast about the initial plans to have him beat Cena for the WWE Title, and contrasts that with Cena's recent involvement with R-Truth.

"Oh yeah, he absolutely refused to do it. He didn't tell me that, I was told that that was what was gonna happen. The original plan was gonna be that I was gonna beat him on "Raw" and not do the tease. But, I'm a young guy, I'd been there for a cup of coffee. So, what are you gonna do? I'm not the only guy he's done that to. He's done that throughout his career. I was surprised to see what happened with him and Truth recently, 'cause usually he's the one who tries to take that glory, but I feel like this time, he was the one who said, we better go with Truth."

The Oklahoman is no stranger to making inflammatory comments on podcasts. FTR pushed back on a comment he made that insinuated they refused to attend an AEW taping.

The former WWE World Champion recently announced his retirement from the business.

