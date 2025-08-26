FTR Fire Back At Jake Hager After Insinuation They Refused To Attend AEW TV Taping

FTR's Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler are firing back at former AEW talent Jake Hager after he insinuated on a podcast that the tag team refused to attend an AEW taping. On a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Hager voiced his frustrations about many aspects of AEW and its president, Tony Khan, something he hasn't been shy about doing before. Hager brought FTR into the conversation when he was talking about a talent meeting held after issues with CM Punk happened in the company, though Hager didn't specify when exactly that was.

"...the boys got together and we had a meeting and this was the boys only, no office. Sting's in there, [Paul Wight], [Chris] Jericho, Bryan [Danielson], Mox, they're all standing at the front kind of like talking us through this s***," Hager explained. "Lo and behold, who comes into the room, storming in, daddy's little billionaire, and he's like, yelling at us, because I think it was Dax [Harwood] and Cash [Wheeler] didn't want to come in. They didn't like the storyline, so they refused to come to TV that day."

Hardwood and Wheeler immediately took to social media to clarify after Hager's comments went public. Hardwood posted on X (formerly Twitter) that both men were at the talent-only meeting and said it was called by Danielson. In addition to clarifying that Khan never interrupted, Hardwood said that they both were at the show.

"Cash and I have NEVER refused to show up to work and, I'd to dare say, if you look at our schedules since Collision started, we're the most consistent talent that make BOTH shows EVERY WEEK," he wrote.