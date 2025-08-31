Mark Henry Applauds WWE MITB Cash In, Invoking Fake Retirement

WWE legend Mark Henry knows a thing or two about fooling the audience with his legendary retirement stunt, and he's proud of Seth Rollins for pulling off something similar with his Money in the Bank cash-in.

Following Rollins' innocuous injury, there were rumors that he was faking the injury to shock the fans with another surprise Money in the Bank cash-in. Henry is seemingly impressed by the way it was pulled off, citing a legendary star's similar approach to tricking the audience, which he spoke about to the "Toronto Sun."

"That dude lied like a rug, and I applaud him for it, because it's been the mainstay of wrestling. And when I did it, I wanted to be like Bob Orton. Bob Orton lied for three years. He had a broken arm with a cast for three years and used it as a weapon. That's the mainstay of wrestling. You're supposed to lean into it. You're supposed to do it. So, just to be a part of that history — Seth Rollins, congratulations to you, sir. You are in the fraternity of guys that were able to pull the wool over the eyes of the entire industry of pro wrestling," an elated Henry said.

The WWE Hall of Famer faked a retirement during a segment with John Cena in 2012, before slamming Cena to set up a match with the then–WWE Champion. Unfortunately, his plan didn't work out quite like Rollins', as he couldn't capture the world title. Rollins, however, was able to accomplish that at SummerSlam, when he cashed in his contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Henry's fake retirement speech will long be remembered by pro wrestling fans, thanks to the way he swerved and tricked them into believing he had decided to hang up his boots.