Whatever Happened To WWE's Big Vito

Wrestling fans might remember Vito LoGrasso for his time in WWE, WCW, ECW, and TNA, where he performed under names such as Big Vito, Vito, Von Krus, and Skull von Krush. LoGrasso began wrestling in 1990, earning a spot as an enhancement talent in WWE not too long into his career. By the late 1990s, LoGrasso made his way to ECW and then WCW until that company was bought out.

After that, he didn't re-join WWE right away, but LoGrasso is likely best remembered for his time there from 2005 through 2007. Wrestling as Vito, LoGrasso joined with Nunzio to bring back the Full Blooded Italians stable. It was WWE's second attempt at resurrecting the ECW faction, and it didn't last long. LoGrasso was written into a storyline that had him display an affinity for dressing in women's clothes, leading to Nunzio abandoning him.

"Wearing the dress was probably my greatest experience ever as a wrestler," LoGrasso told the Orlando Sentinel in 2018. "It impacted a lot of people in a lot of ways, and the fact that I was willing to do it got a lot of respect."

Vito was released from his contract in 2007 and he returned to the independent scene, where he still wrestles occasional matches.