Roxanne Perez Hits Finisher On CM Punk At WWE Live Event

In the main event of the third WWE Clash In Paris house show tour last night, CM Punk, Sami Zayn and Penta entered battle with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Although the babyface team would emerge victorious, Punk was nearly pinned by Mysterio after Roxanne Perez shockingly attacked the "Best In The World."

On Tuesday, a fan took to social media to share a video of Perez delivering her finishing move Pop Rox to Punk while the referee was distracted, which almost led "Dirty Dom" to secure the pinfall.

Earlier in the night, Perez and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez failed to recapture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships after losing to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. WWE's tour of the United Kingdom has been rough for The Judgement Day, as every member of the group has yet to score a victory on the house show circuit thus far. Perez and Rodriguez both lost to IYO SKY in singles action on separate occasions, while Mysterio, Balor and McDonagh have failed to defeat Punk, Zayn and Penta in three consecutive matches. Although Perez is not featured on the Clash In Paris card this upcoming weekend, Punk will look to regain the World Heavyweight Championship when he challenges Seth Rollins, LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four Way Match.