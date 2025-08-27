WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Details Unexpected Way Tariffs Are Impacting Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has never shied away from voicing his opinions on politics, despite the way his audience might or might not feel about the figures he criticizes. However, Nash recently pointed out how the current international tariff situation between the United States and other countries has impacted pro wrestling fans in ways they might not realize.

According to Nash during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, someone he knows in the wrestling collectible action figure industry claims that tariffs have been hitting that aspect of the industry hard.

"It was like, it cost him, the manufacturing was 30% from the figures that he's done," the veteran claimed, adding that the person he spoke to has manufactured several notable figures for wrestlers like Randy Savage. "He told me that it was like unbelievable, the amount that he's having to pay in tariffs."

Nash hasn't only addressed the real-world implications of politics on his podcast before, and once expressed who in the wrestling industry would make a great United States President. Naturally, the veteran went with his long-time friend, Paul Levesque, explaining that the WWE CCO is level-headed and has several leadership qualities in the industry that would translate perfectly into politics. Interestingly, Levesque recently made an appearance alongside sitting US President Donald Trump at a White House event where the President signed an executive order focused on expanding his council on sports, focusing on fitness and nutrition, as well as reviving the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools.

