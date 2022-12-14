Kevin Nash Thinks WWE Executive Would Make Great President

There is a lot of politics in professional wrestling, and a lot of pro wrestlers have gone into politics over the years.There's even been speculation in recent years about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson possibly running for president of the United States. While the wildly popular wrestler-turned-movie-star said recently that a presidential run isn't in his immediate future, that doesn't mean there will never be a professional wrestler residing in the White House. On the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said that he believes Paul "Triple H" Levesque "would be a great president.

"You can piss him off, but he doesn't get pissed off like a normal dude. Especially once he got where he was a Senior Vice President, he just couldn't. He always had control where the rest of us didn't," Nash said in reference to his fellow Kliq members. "Paul's very level-headed."

Few people know WWE's Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations better than Nash, as their friendship goes back nearly 30 years. Levesque has often been praised for his leadership qualities in the world of wrestling, particularly by those he has worked with in "WWE NXT." Of course, it's highly unlikely that Levesque will be moving into politics anytime soon given his current roles in WWE.



