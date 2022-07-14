Vince McMahon can be accused of a lot of things throughout his time as the CEO and Chairman of the WWE, but in the mid-1990s, he was accused by several wrestlers of being too open in allowing The Kliq to run the show. The group, featuring Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, Scott Hall, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, was known for holding a ton of power backstage, involving themselves in storylines and matches with one another, and positively influencing their own success.

Over the years, many wrestlers have had their share of negative things to say about the legendary wrestling group, including WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. The wrestling legend went on record saying the inmates ran the asylum during that time and that “The Kliq nearly killed the business” and drove it into the ground.

Although it’s never been determined how much power The Kliq actually had during that time, one of its members revealed that Vince was a fan of the faction group and said so during a locker room meeting he had with The Kliq members.

“He walked in and goes, ‘Let me ask you guys f***ing something right now. What’s the deal with this f***ing Kliq?’ We just sat there like, ‘Oh, f***.’ This is a different tone than he’s ever taken,” Kevin Nash said during the latest episode of the “Kliq This” Podcast. “[Vince said] ‘Because, God damm*t, I want in.’ And we all looked at him and laughed, we said, ‘You love the businessman, you’re in.’ He basically kind of told us, ‘You guys are busting your a** coming up with sh**.’ We just didn’t come up with sh** for ourselves, we came up with sh** for other guys too.”

The late Scott Hall has also been on the record revealing Vince’s admiration for the group, stating that he knew about the infamous “Curtain Call” before it happened. Along with that and Vince’s involvement in the Montreal Screwjob where he sided with Shawn Michaels over Bret Hart, there are many signs that would suggest The Kliq did have tons of involvement and influence during the ’90s, but we’ll never know the extent for sure.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Kliq This with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]