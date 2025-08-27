WWE HOFer DDP Hospitalized Following Atrial Fibrillation

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is recovering in the hospital after suffering from atrial fibrillation during a recent workout. Page shared the news, alongside a video of himself recovering and stretching in his hospital bed, on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Page said he posted "minutes after waking up from a successful cardioversion," or a procedure to get his abnormal heartbeat back to normal.

"Last week, I went into AFib," Dallas explained. "I normally wear a heart monitor when training, but for some reason didn't this day. I pushed myself too hard, felt 'off', dizzy, and heart racing... and well, here we are... This is my 2nd time with AFib (irregular heartbeats) in the past 3 years. I'll have a cardio ablation next month and should be good to go."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cardiac ablation is a minimally invasive procedure using heat, cold, or short bursts of energy to create scars to stop the electrical impulses that cause irregular heart rhythms.

Page said that he promised his wife he would never forget his heart monitor or his Apple watch while working out again. He told followers if they are over 50 years old or have enlarged hearts that they should also wear heart monitors. He threw in a mention to his DDP Yoga account. In the video, he joked he could "always do DDP Yoga stretches" and stretched his leg into the air while mentioning his hamstrings were tight from working out, all while attached to beeping monitors with IVs in his arm.

The 69 year old's last appearance in the ring was in a six-match tag team match alongside Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall on a January 2020 episode of "AEW Dynamite." He appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in April to inducted Lex Luger.