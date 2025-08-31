Former WWE Signee Alex Lete Says She Thought Wrestling Was 'Fake' When She Joined

Former WWE signee Alexis Lete has made headlines recently following her interview on the "That One Time with Adam Metwally" podcast after seemingly calling out fellow former "WWE NXT" talent Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black on the independent scene. Lete trained at the WWE Performance Center for less than two years and never had a televised debut on "NXT" before her release in September 2023. She has previously said her release was due in part to her lack of passion for professional wrestling and worry over potential injuries, something she also discussed on the recent podcast. She was also asked what wrestling rumor she could debunk.

"It's a lot more real than you think. Everyone's like, 'Oh, wrestling's so fake!'" she said. "I signed up to be in the WWE because I thought it was fake. Like, I didn't think I was going to get injured. I didn't think that I was going to be doing stuff that actually hurt my body and make me sore and potentially damage me for the rest of my life. It's a lot more real than people think it is."

Lete, a former Division 1 volleyball player and beauty pageant winner, was one of 45 college athletes to attend a tryout over the course of three days during WrestleMania 38. She used the ring name Stella Lilly and had a social media influencer gimmick. She only have one in-arena promo where she introduced herself to the Performance Center crowd. During her time at the PC, she appeared to have rubbed both Jade and Roxanne Perez the wrong way, which was revealed when the women commented on her exit.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "That one Time with Adam Metwally" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.