Mark Briscoe Debuts Ninth Child On AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling began their latest residency at the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the August 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but one man who has a lot of memories in the iconic venue is Mark Briscoe, who was unable to appear in front of the live audience. However, he did appear via a pre-recorded message where he showed off the reason why he wasn't at the show; there's a new member of the Briscoe family.

Mark Briscoe introduces MACK BRISCOE... baby #9. Then challenges Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship during this 2300 Arena residency.

Briscoe revealed that over the past few days, he has become a father to a new baby boy named Mack, who becomes the AEW star's ninth child. Mack is also the second Briscoe baby to be born in the space of just over a year as Briscoe's eighth baby was born in the summer of 2024, who the AEW star nicknamed "Baby Jay" after his late brother Jay Briscoe, who passed away in a car accident in January 2023.

The former ROH World Champion then got down to business by passing Mack to someone off screen in order to address MJF, who had threatened to set him on fire on the August 20 episode of "Dynamite." Briscoe stated that he would light MJF up when he gets the chance to travel to Philadelphia, but not before he relights another fire under his long-standing feud with Kyle Fletcher. Briscoe would then challenge Fletcher to an AEW TNT Championship match before AEW's residency in Philadelphia finishes.

Briscoe and Fletcher have wrestled each other four times over the last year, with Briscoe winning the first two meetings in June and December 2024 respectively, while Fletcher evened up the series by beating Briscoe on the February 8 edition of "AEW Collision," and eliminating Briscoe from the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April.