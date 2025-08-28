AEW Dynamite - 8/27/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Following the victory over MJF at Forbidden Door, many people wondered who would be the next man to step up and face Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. The problem everyone immediately ran into was -outside of MJF, who still has his Casino Gauntlet contract in his back pocket- there aren't many top heels in AEW right now who could realistically pose a threat to the champion. Sure, there are a lot of heels who are great wrestlers, but if you keep throwing random bad guys at Hangman with no real reasoning, his current reign might end up going the way of his first one; fun in places, but leaving people wanting more.

Then Don Callis showed up, the only man in AEW right now who has a larger family than Mark Briscoe (congratulations by the way Chicken), to say that the last time Hangman faced one of his guys, he lost the AEW World Championship. That guy that Hangman faced was Kenny Omega back at Full Gear 2021, and since the,n Callis has assembled a literal army of men to do his bidding, and Callis stated that one of his guys will be next up to face him. We'll just have to be patient when it comes to finding out which family member it will be. This is a direction that I'm not overly thrilled about for one simple reason: The Don Callis Family already has so much going on right now.

We've got Kyle Fletcher as the AEW TNT Champion, Konosuke Takeshita as the most recent G1 Climax winner, Kazuchika Okada as the AEW Unified Champion, Wardlow has returned to the company and joined forces with Callis, and all of those guys not only have their own things going on, but they all shouldn't really be losing either. Takeshita didn't seem happy about Wardlow being in the family at Forbidden Door, as well as showing signs of resentment towards Okada in their All-Star tag team match. Okada has just gotten done putting Swerve Strickland on the shelf, and Fletcher has just won the AEW TNT Championship and is the company's best bet in bringing prestige back to that title, so while all of those names mentioned would make for a good match with Hangman, none of them should be eating a loss right now.

That then leaves the likes of Hechicero, Rocky Romero, Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Josh Alexander as potential opponents. While all of those men are talented wrestlers, none of them make any sense when it comes to who Hangman should face at All Out. You could argue that Alexander is the best bet purely because All Out is in Canada and he's Canadian, but AEW can't heat him up enough to make him a viable challenger to the AEW World Championship in four weeks, even if Hangman was the "Walking Weapon's" first opponent in the company. We still have a few weeks before All Out, but already Hangman's direction seems a bit underwhelming.

Written by Sam Palmer