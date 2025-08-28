Rob Van Dam Says This AEW Forbidden Door Spot Is A No From Him, Bro

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has commented on the gory fork spot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, stating that he's not in favor of spots.

At Forbidden Door in London, England, Darby Allin had a fork struck through his ear by Jon Moxley in the 10-man Steel Cage Lights Out match that main evented the show. After watching a snippet of the spot during a live YouTube show, RVD said that he was not a fan of it, even though he acknowledged that some fans may want to see it.

"It's a no for me, bro. Yeah, it's a no for me, dog. You know, that just turns me off," he said. "I don't want to see it, you know. But, obviously, there are wrestlers who do want to do that, who want to express themselves that way, and fans who do want to see it."

RVD also added that there's a difference between the death matches that have become commonplace in modern wrestling, to what he, Taz, and co. did in ECW three decades ago.

"And these are some of the same fans, by the way, who are blaming me, who are hating on me. Some of these same fans can't understand how me and Taz — I think Dreamer might have even said this — how we're not fans of the gross death matches that don't involve wrestling, just because we're ECW. So how could that be, right? We went over that before, and it blew the fans' minds. But these are the same fans who think that if you grow up eating meat and then become a vegetarian, what does that make you? A hypocrite. That's what a hypocrite is, to the basic thinkers."

This isn't the first time RVD has been critical of a grisly AEW spot, as he classified Moxley's spiked bat spot earlier this year as "not wrestling."