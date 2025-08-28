WWE HOFer Booker T Points To Forbidden Door Spot As To Why He Won't Watch AEW

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025's main event saw a few brutal spots, but the violence was sandwiched with a hilarious gummy bear spot involving The Young Bucks. While fans chuckled in the midst of all the madness, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T didn't see the lighter side of the moment.

During the Lights Out Steel Cage match, The Young Bucks emptied a bag onto the mat hoping for thumbacks, but were greeted by gummy bears instead. On his "Hall of Fame" show, Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore narrated the spot to Booker T, who had a pertinent question.

"Wait a minute. Wait a minute. The question is, did they sell the gummy bears?" asked Booker T.

After Gilmore informed the Hall of Famer that the duo had sold the spot and put them in their mouths, Booker T responded with a "wow" before explaining how such spots turn him off from watching AEW.

"Look here, I've said it before. AEW is trying to change the way people look at professional wrestling. I really don't look at AEW as, you know ... you asked me if I watched it. No, I didn't watch it because it's that right there is perhaps one of the reasons I would not watch an AEW show. I can honestly sit here and tell you right now that I've never watched the AEW show. I've watched bits and pieces, but a lot of that has been on the internet. I've never sat and watched the show because of stuff like that. Like I said, me, personally, I don't want to change the way people look at professional wrestling because it is a beautiful, beautiful sport. Beautiful art when you look at it properly."

The Hall of Famer shared that he recently watched the Broadway play "Hamilton," which almost brought him to tears, an emotion he believes AEW could never evoke in him.