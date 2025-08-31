Tony Khan Opens Up In Greatest Detail Yet About AEW Creative Process, Writers In Room

At various points throughout AEW's six-year history, Tony Khan has exerted different amounts of control over the company's creative process. There have been times when Khan is the sole creative figure booking the show, while there were also points when he was taking a lot of input. Speaking at the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, Khan elaborated on the perceived dip in quality that culminated in his decision to outline every show himself once again.

"With the best of intentions, last year, [I] went out there and I tried to get really collaborative," Khan said. "I said, 'Let's all do a lot of Zoom [meetings] and I want to hear everybody's ideas, and I'm gonna take every suggestion. ... It's a lot different than how I did the show, especially in the pandemic."

Khan stated that he had a "realization" about AEW's creative direction in early 2020 that led him to move away from booking by committee, and he had a similar revelation at the end of last year that resulted in him taking a more direct hand in booking again.