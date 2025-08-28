Wrestling Inc. Readers Respond: WWE Vs. AEW Forbidden Door

While looking through your comments, we found lots of different ideas for MJF, often involving rematches with old AEW rivals CM Punk or Cody Rhodes. The single most popular idea, however, was a match that has never happened before and likely never will: MJF vs. John Cena.

If the gods of wrestling gave us The Ultimate Pen, there's absolutely no way we wouldn't have had John Cena's 17th and final WWE title reign end with MJF cashing in the guaranteed world title opportunity he won at AEW All In. Does it make sense? Who cares? Can you imagine the sight of MJF holding the WWE title over his head as he prepares to unexpectedly help usher Cena into retirement?

Anyway, even if you don't want to make this about championships and contracts, this is still a match — and more importantly, a feud — that could have so much juice as part of Cena's final run. The promos would be incredible. The crowds would be electric. The business would most assuredly boom. And if Cena's showing against Rhodes at SummerSlam is any indication, he is still more than capable of the occasional Big Time Main Event Match, and MJF likewise tends to excel under that format. It might not be for everyone, but it would damn sure be a spectacle — and at the end, we'd finally get to know for sure if Cena is willing to put over the next generation on his way out the door.