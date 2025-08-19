What Could Be: WWE Vs. AEW Forbidden Door

Picture this: A "Switchblade," a "Cleaner," a "Phenomenal One," and a "Prince" each in their respective corners about to duke it out for the ultimate prize of being declared the supreme ruler of the Bullet Club? An allegiant crowd draped in black and white décor with too sweet gestures flying up in the air. It's a beautiful image, isn't it?

When Prince Devitt (now known to many as the effervescent Finn Balor in WWE) executed the Bullet Club on May 3, 2013, I don't think he knew the transcended fever pitch he brought to the squared circle or back into pop culture, even. Carrying the torch of the nWo before them, Devitt breathed life into this villainous group, prompting that the Club wasn't just a flash-in-the-pan alliance; it was a way of life. His large and in charge revolution only lasted a year before he went sailing the high seas and ended up on the shores of WWE. But his catalytic visions did not die when he left; they were carried off with a reverberating bang.

Next came AJ Styles (2014-2016), who, for two years, refused to take the uncoveted crown as ruler, as he declared that the era he joined "did not follow anybody." Every one of them had an equal voice. Well, to his surprise, Kenny Omega (2016 – 2018) didn't see it that way, making his leadership thrilling yet forceful with his ironclad fist. Of course, who should take his place than a Young Lion who had nothing to lose but all to gain at the beginning of his meteoric rise than Jay White. To this day, he maintains the longest rulership in the Club with five years under his belt (2018-2023). Carrying the most coveted hardware in NJPW and other commercial/independent promotions around the world, these four men solidified a movement that will never be seen or made again.

Sure, not everyone left graciously. While most give hugs and handshakes after one's departure, they were thrown melees and stomps, even after dripping so much blood, sweat, tears, and ammunition into the Club. However, this fatal four-way match works in numerous ways. For starters, it would allow their scars of getting kicked out to truly heal, along with their bruised egos. Not to mention, it would inspire fans to embrace a more ruthless, unshaken side to their everyday existence. As the fans watch blinkless and in awe, it's them who come out the winners of this ego-driven battle. And that, my friends, is TOO Sweet!

Written by Brie Coder