What Could Be: WWE Vs. AEW Forbidden Door
For a while now, Wrestling Inc. has been publishing something called "What Could Have Been," a look at how wrestling history might have changed had things gone one way instead of another, typically linked to a big WWE or AEW show coming up. Well, not to pull back to the curtain too far or anything, but there weren't a lot of great options for this subject when it comes to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which comes to you from London this Sunday. So we had a different idea: What about instead of looking at something that could have happened in the past, we explore the possibilities that might yet arrive in the future? And if we're doing this to celebrate Forbidden Door, what better topic than the hypothetical Forbidden Door — the whose sheer improbability will never stop fans from speculating about how it might go down?
As a result of these deliberations, we now present the first-ever What Could Be — in this case, a glimpse of what a WWE vs. AEW show could look like. As you might expect, there are TONS of possibilities; way more than we could ever include in this one column. As such, we sent the word out to our writers and asked them to nominate — and then vote on — their preferred WWE vs. AEW matchups. The results lie before you, in order from the match that got the least votes (but still earned enough support to make the final card) to the match that got the most. Some of these might be expected, some may surprise you; feel free to give us your own suggestions in the comments, and join us as we look ahead to What Could Be!
Bullet Club Standoff: Finn Balor vs. Kenny Omega vs. AJ Styles vs. Jay White
Picture this: A "Switchblade," a "Cleaner," a "Phenomenal One," and a "Prince" each in their respective corners about to duke it out for the ultimate prize of being declared the supreme ruler of the Bullet Club? An allegiant crowd draped in black and white décor with too sweet gestures flying up in the air. It's a beautiful image, isn't it?
When Prince Devitt (now known to many as the effervescent Finn Balor in WWE) executed the Bullet Club on May 3, 2013, I don't think he knew the transcended fever pitch he brought to the squared circle or back into pop culture, even. Carrying the torch of the nWo before them, Devitt breathed life into this villainous group, prompting that the Club wasn't just a flash-in-the-pan alliance; it was a way of life. His large and in charge revolution only lasted a year before he went sailing the high seas and ended up on the shores of WWE. But his catalytic visions did not die when he left; they were carried off with a reverberating bang.
Next came AJ Styles (2014-2016), who, for two years, refused to take the uncoveted crown as ruler, as he declared that the era he joined "did not follow anybody." Every one of them had an equal voice. Well, to his surprise, Kenny Omega (2016 – 2018) didn't see it that way, making his leadership thrilling yet forceful with his ironclad fist. Of course, who should take his place than a Young Lion who had nothing to lose but all to gain at the beginning of his meteoric rise than Jay White. To this day, he maintains the longest rulership in the Club with five years under his belt (2018-2023). Carrying the most coveted hardware in NJPW and other commercial/independent promotions around the world, these four men solidified a movement that will never be seen or made again.
Sure, not everyone left graciously. While most give hugs and handshakes after one's departure, they were thrown melees and stomps, even after dripping so much blood, sweat, tears, and ammunition into the Club. However, this fatal four-way match works in numerous ways. For starters, it would allow their scars of getting kicked out to truly heal, along with their bruised egos. Not to mention, it would inspire fans to embrace a more ruthless, unshaken side to their everyday existence. As the fans watch blinkless and in awe, it's them who come out the winners of this ego-driven battle. And that, my friends, is TOO Sweet!
Written by Brie Coder
Tag Team GOAT-Off: Matt and Nick Jackson vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso
Over the decades, wrestling has been a famously family-led business. Whether it be fathers handing promotions down to their children or entire bloodlines crowned as world champions, wrestling has always been a "Who you know" industry with entire territories held down by those carrying a certain surname. One of the other ways that wrestling has become a family matter, and quite popularly, has been through the closest bond one should be able to form with another – for better or worse – as siblings. It's why when Kane was debuted, he was done so as the storyline brother to the Undertaker, there is just something different in the perception of cohesion and emotion between those bound by blood.
Brothers teaming together to take on all comers is a story most can get behind, shown through generations with the Von Erichs, the Steiners, and the Hardys. Two teams took that baton over the past decade and a half, two very different paths with the same goal in mind: becoming the best brother pairing. On one side, the Usos, the pairing of "Main Event" Jey Uso and "Big Jim" Jimmy Uso; eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions, unifying the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" iterations of the titles in a record-setting 622-day reign, losing them only in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Since breaking up, the Usos added another WrestleMania feather in their collective cap with a bout against one another last year, and then another significant moment this year as Jey Uso dethroned Gunther to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion and celebrated with his brother on the "Grandest Stage of Them All."
On the other side, the Young Bucks, the pairing of Nick and Matt Jackson; over 40 titles held together, including reigns in NJPW as two-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team and seven-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions respectively, three-time ROH World Tag Team and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, four-time PWG Tag Champions, three-time AEW Tag Team Champions, two-time AEW Trios Champions, and a single reign with the AAA Tag titles. Together with Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes, the Bucks co-founded AEW, WWE's primary competitor, in 2019, following on from their uber-successful All In event in 2018.
Four brothers, between them shaping much of the wrestling landscape seen today, whether that be the Usos as part of The Bloodline or the Bucks as part of The Elite. And yet, they have never faced one another, separated only by the companies they work for. Rest assured, if there was ever a Forbidden Door card pitting WWE against AEW, the Usos and the Young Bucks would have to be on the marquee, it's a true dream match.
Written by Max Everett
Rivalry Rewound: Timeless Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley
A WWE vs. AEW Forbidden Door event wouldn't feel complete without a clash between the top female stars of both promotions facing off in singles action. There's a storied history between Rhea Ripley and "Timeless" Toni Storm, with both women having some of the most memorable "WWE NXT UK" matches in history, and being neck and neck while they climbed the ranks in the developmental brand. That said, Ripley and Storm were yet to reach their full potential when they first locked up, and if the opportunity arose to rekindle their rivalry, there's no doubt fans would be itching to see both women compete against each other during the prime of their careers.
A feud between Ripley and Storm today would definitely consist of both women trying to prove who reigns supreme as the best female Australian wrestler, but the victor would also likely be viewed as the biggest women's star in professional wrestling. The talent both women possess in-ring is undeniable, and their respective characters are so unique compared to most stars in the industry, that Ripley and Storm would have the opportunity to not only deliver a promising match, but also showcase how their personas have evolved since their last meeting. Moreover, both athletes represent the future of the women's division in both WWE and AEW, and their match would be a template of how to achieve success on the highest level in the wrestling business.
Since their first matchup together in 2018, Storm currently holds the lead over Ripley by a score of 3-2, meaning a sixth contest between both competitors would finally give "Mami" the opportunity to even the odds against one of her greatest rivals. Furthermore, a women's match of this caliber could easily headline any show, but it should also be considered as the main event of a hypothetical WWE vs. AEW Forbidden Door.
Written by Julien D'Alessandro
Where The Best Wrestle: Athena vs. IYO SKY
You can't have an AEW vs. WWE card without two of the very best wrestlers in either promotion: Athena and IYO SKY. Both women have dominated their respective division while being two of the best wrestlers in their respective promotions, period.
Athena is now a member of the AEW roster while still being your #ForeverChampion. She is closing in on 1,000 days as the ROH Women's Champion and is 68-0 in ROH-sanctioned singles matches. SKY is a multi-time WWE champion, holding the NXT Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Tag Team titles on three occasions, the WWE Women's Championship, and the Women's World Championship.
Both women are consistently workhorses who put on bangers every time they step into the ring. Athena calls herself the "American Joshi" and what better way to test herself than going up against SKY. Their styles are so similar that it would be fun to watch them attempt to one up the other and just beat the crap out of one another. Although the match would probably end in a draw, the fans are the real winners and one of the few times that wrestlers really should "fight forever."
Written by Samantha Schipman
Personality Clash: Chelsea Green vs. Harley Cameron
Sometimes, we want to see some high-flying action (e.g. Will Ospreay vs. Seth Rollins). Other times, we want hard-hitting offense (e.g. Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley). At my core, though, I just want to have a good time with some good laughs. After all, pro wrestling is supposed to be an escape from reality, right?
We present to you: WWE's Chelsea Green vs. AEW's Harley Cameron, the funniest escape from reality.
In their present forms, Green and Cameron lean more to the comedic side of wrestling, with Green notably leading the Secret Hervice, her own parody of the U.S. President's Secret Service, as a heel. Admittedly, Green agrees to nearly every opportunity presented to her by WWE, such as falling through a table at Money in the Bank, being slammed into a dumpster (yes, a literal dumpster), or having her face dunked into a watery tin of apples. Regardless of the circumstances surrounding it, Green makes the moment her own. Furthermore, she makes it memorable by pairing it with over-the-top facial expressions, dramatic selling, or a tinge of comedic irony. I mean, she is a Canadian playing the role of a USA-themed, Karen-like character.
Standing opposite someone like Harley Cameron, an Australian, we believe Green can lean into her current gimmick even more while also maximizing the humor element. Cameron, of course, is now a beloved babyface in All Elite Wrestling, with the added talents of singing, guitar-playing, and ventriloquism working to her benefit.
While Green conveys many of her messages (and grievances) through formal letters, Cameron utilizes her artistic talents to do so. In fact, she's even created a puppet of TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, whom fans have also seen sing and rap in the lead up to Cameron's title match against "The CEO." As such, the idea of puppet Green seems only fitting, and rather too good to pass up, for this potential crossover match.
Interestingly, Green recently revealed that she had pitched herself to be a real-life version of Alexa Bliss' Lilly doll. We imagine that a mid-match argument between Green and her puppet version could be equally as amusing. Hell, puppet Green striking down Secret Hervice members Piper Niven and Alba Fyre like Santino Marella's Cobra is also possible.
Frankly, when combined, the creativity between Green and Cameron seems limitless, which in turn would make their clash all the more unpredictable. One thing is for certain, though — we will be entertained.
Written by Ella Jay
WINC's Top Dream Match: Will Ospreay vs. Seth Rollins
When it comes to matchups between WWE and AEW stars, few possibilities have been discussed as heavily as Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay. Years back, the two briefly waged social media warfare against each other after Rollins declared himself to be the best wrestler alive and challenged fans to name someone better than him. Ospreay offered a simple reply by stating, "I'm alive." This sparked an escalating argument that included Rollins bragging to Ospreay about the differences in their bank accounts, which the WWE star later issued an apology over.
Rollins and Ospreay have seemingly made up in the time since their Twitter exchange, with both men complimenting the abilities of the other in interviews. That shouldn't be too surprising, as they absolutely wrestle similar styles. However, that doesn't mean they'd be mirrors to one another in the ring.
The key to getting a great match out of Rollins and Ospreay would be to emphasize their similarities and their differences. Yes, they both excel at the "big match," multi-finisher style that dominates the top of the card in both companies. Their moves are similar, but it's in their characters where there's gold to be mined, all going back to that fateful Twitter beef.
Rollins (as a heel) is insecure but clever, prodding his opponents for any mental weaknesses that he can exploit for an advantage. Ospreay is someone who takes a lot of pride in himself and his abilities, which Rollins could use to goad his opponent into pushing himself past his limits. Pride and its consequences should serve as important themes in this match, as both men displayed a level of arrogance in their social media feud that can be used as storytelling fuel today. On top of that, these two characters and performers also carry a great deal of pride in their respective promotions, which can play a part in the match as well. I can envision a long match where both wrestlers end up exhausted, developing something of a mutual respect before Rollins pulls out a cheap trick to win.
If we're constructing a card pitting stars from America's two biggest promotions against each other, it feels almost necessary to book a singles match between these two. Is it obvious? Yes, but sometimes these things are obvious for a reason.
Written by Nick Miller