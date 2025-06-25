What Could Have Been: What If Sting Doesn't Get Injured At WWE Night Of Champions 2015?

One match fans were upset not to see from Sting's run in WWE was a major bout between the WCW iconic and arguably WWE's biggest name, The Undertaker. It's something that more than likely would have happened, possibly at WrestleMania, if Sting didn't get injured at Night of Champions, as Undertaker's official last match didn't take place until 2020's cinematic Boneyard Match. The closest the pair ever got to each other was competing on the same card, when Sting faced Triple H at WrestleMania 31 a few matches before Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt.

Sting has publicly stated more than once that he made it clear to WWE that he truly wanted a match against 'Taker. He told Sports Illustrated as much in May 2021 ahead of his match at Double or Nothing.

"I was very clear publicly, and I was very clear with WWE, as well," Sting told the outlet. "I wanted my last hurrah against Taker. For whatever reason, it just never materialized. To this day, I don't know why."

Sting said he didn't know if Undertaker maybe never wanted to work with him, but said the pair had good conversations and had always gotten along. He cited the fact he knew the match would never happen as one of the reasons he left WWE. Fans are left to wonder if he hadn't sustained the injury in 2015, if WWE officials might have changed their minds on the dream match, eventually with enough raucous support from crowds and fans online.

In 2024, Undertaker said on his "Six Feet Under" podcast that he thought the match would have been good, but didn't think it would have lived up to the hype that fans had for it. Undertaker congratulated "The Icon" on a "spectacular career" before Sting's retirement match at Revolution in 2024, after joking he "would have killed him" in the dream match.