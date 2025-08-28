Bully Ray Envisions An 'Incredible' Faction Featuring Chris Jericho & These WWE Stars

Chris Jericho's future is a topic of speculation, with some sources suggesting the former AEW World Champion could be heading back to WWE when his contract expires at the end of the year. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray ran with the idea that Jericho could return to WWE, and came up with three names that could align with Jericho.

"How about these three names for Chris Jericho? LA Knight, Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio," the WWE Hall of Famer pitched. "I'd bring him back as a babyface...and it's also a big 'F You' to the AEW fanbase, like 'Hey, you hated me so much...look how much these people love me,' ala Cody, ala CM Punk."

Jericho has spent much of his AEW career in factions, from the Inner Circle to the Jericho Appreciation Society to the Learning Tree. The idea would certainly take some creative shifting, as Dominik Mysterio is currently a prominent member of the Judgment Day faction, and a heel at that. Same issue with Logan Paul, who is currently feuding with the newly heroic John Cena, who has shed his heel persona for the last leg of his retirement tour.

Sources say that Jericho isn't expected back in AEW. He hasn't wrestled since the Dynasty PPV in April, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido. There is no word on what plans are for Bryan Keith and Big Bill, who had been closely tied to Jericho during his "Learning Tree" run over the last year or so. The former WWE Champion has been on tour with his band Fozzy, as well as playing select dates with his cover band, Kuarantine.