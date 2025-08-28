Backstage Report On WWE Internal Reaction To Chelsea Green & Ethan Page Pairing

WWE North American Champion Ethan Page and former WWE United States Women's Champion Chelsea Green have been representing their home country on "WWE NXT," even winning something of a North American quarrel against Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steel and Tavion Heights at NXT Heatwave recently. The duo's chemistry has not gone unnoticed. According to WrestleVotes, "several within WWE" want Page and Green to appear on "WWE SmackDown" in the near future.

"Their chemistry on NXT TV has impressed many. Additionally, some believe this newly minted Canadian faction would quickly establish Page as a key player," the account wrote on social media. While Green has been an established main roster presence, Page has only made a handful of "SmackDown" appearances, instead being a stalwart of the developmental brand since he debuted in the company in 2024. Page quickly won the NXT Title, not long after joining the company, and has been a regular presence in the NXT main event scene.

Green was the inaugural WWE United States Women's Champion, often retaining thanks to her "Secret Her-vice" agents Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, who have been along for the ride during Green's partnership with Page, giving the former NXT Champion their protection as well. Page has been NXT North American Champion since the May 27 edition of "NXT," where he defeated Ricky Saints, he's since defended the title, sometimes with help from WWE EVOLVE's Vanity Project faction. After winning the North American Title, he gave it a Canadian-themed makeover, proclaiming his home country's supremacy over the other North American territories.