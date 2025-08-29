Dave Meltzer Discusses AEW Creative Plans For TNT Title

On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Mark Briscoe momentarily tabled his issues with MJF in order to call out Kyle Fletcher for a TNT Championship match. As of this writing, a title match between Fletcher and Briscoe has yet to be made official by All Elite Wrestling. According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," though, it will be happening in the very near future.

"Briscoe is definitely going to be wrestling MJF again. Briscoe is also going to be facing Kyle Fletcher. I don't know if the MJF match will be in Philadelphia or it will be in Toronto, but the Kyle Fletcher match is definitely in Philadelphia for the TNT Championship," Meltzer said. "Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe have had nothing but killer matches. And if you put it at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, it will probably have the best reactions. As much as that sounds hard to believe, because the reactions for some of those other matches were great, but it should have the best reactions and that should spur the match in at that level, if not better than the previous matches they've had."

In his challenge to Fletcher, Briscoe suggested that they hold their TNT Championship match during AEW's residency of Philadelphia, which stretches across the next two weeks. Fletcher and Briscoe's latest in-ring meeting took place in the respective city, with the former defeating the latter in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation tournament this past April. In total, Briscoe and Fletcher are 2-2 against each other in singles matches.

Fletcher most recently defended the TNT Championship against Hiromu Takahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He captured the title last month by defeating Dustin Rhodes in a bloody Street Fight.