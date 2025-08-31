Bishop Dyer Calls This WWE NXT Star 'Pure Gold'

A new number one contender has risen in "WWE NXT," and according to former WWE star Bishop Dyer, they're "pure gold."

On last week's episode of "NXT," Ricky Saints and Josh Briggs battled it out in the ring, with the winner earning an NXT Championship match against Oba Femi at "NXT" No Mercy. Saints ultimately gained the victory, and along the way, also gained praise from Dyer (fka Baron Corbin).

"I love what [Saints] brings to the table," Dyer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I think he has a great look. I believe everything he says. When we do that promo to open the show and he starts talking, the veins start popping in his neck, I don't know if it's just me, but the crowd last night in that show was kind of funky. That was some of the most quiet I've heard that in NXT crowd before in between stuff, and not in a negative way. I think there was a lot of things that they were really watching and listening. Is he ready to hold the title? I think he is, for sure, but I don't want to see him get it yet. I would like to see him chase for a little while. I would like to see maybe a three-match run between him and Oba. I think that would be really entertaining."

In Dyer's eyes, one of Saints' greatest strengths is his ability to speak on a microphone, as evidenced by the verbal encounter in which he "ate Briggs up" to kick off "NXT." Looking ahead, Dyer now hopes to see Saints and Femi engage in some promo battles of their own ahead of No Mercy, particularly to see how the latter stacks up against the former, whom Dyer considers as a WWE main roster-level voice.

