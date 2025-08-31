WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Says This Is The Best Wrestler-Turned-Actor

WWE legend Kevin Nash believes that Dave Bautista is worthy of being named the best wrestler-turned-actor.

Nash recently spoke on his "Kliq This" podcast about a recent article about the top 10 wrestlers-turned-actors, which was topped by Batista, followed by John Cena, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to round off the top three. The WWE Hall of Famer agrees with the decision and stated that Batista deserves that accolade.

"I absolutely, totally agree with that [Batista being No.1]," said Nash. "Cena's really good, too. I'm going by ability. I think Dwayne's [Johnson] a good actor when he wants to be. I think he's another one of those guys that's like Arnold [Schwarzenegger], where he kind of got pigeonholed into that. What was it, when he was a football player, that was on HBO. Ballers. That fuc**ng ... that was a different side [of him]. That was Dwayne not being Dwayne; that was Dwayne being a football player."

Nash once again praised Cena and "The Peacemaker" show that he stars in. Going down the list, he said that he hasn't watched any of Adam Copeland's work but acknowledged that he deserves to be on the list due to the number of episodes he has been a part of on various shows. The AEW star has appeared in numerous episodes of Vikings and Haven, showcasing his serious acting chops.

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper is placed fourth on the list, while Nash himself is on the list at #6, followed by Hulk Hogan, Paul Wight, Jesse Ventura, and Andre the Giant. While reflecting on being named to the list, Nash admitted he never would have imagined being named in such a list in his younger years.