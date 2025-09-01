Former UFC Champ Thinks Brock Lesnar Went Back To WWE To Evade Him

Brock Lesnar's return to MMA and UFC in 2016 was short-lived, and fans of the sport didn't get to watch a dream fight that many were hoping would happen against Daniel Cormier.

Cormier, during his recent conversation with Shannon Sharpe on "Club Shay Shay," said that the fight didn't happen because WWE re-signed him for a significant sum of money.

"The WWE got him. The WWE took him back. That was my golden goose, man. We had that moment in the ring. I pushed him, he pushed me. WWE paid him back. They were paying Brock like six, seven million a year, maybe 10. You're telling me, 'Brock, you can go fight DC and lose or you can come back,'" asked Cormier.

When Sharpe questioned how he was confident that he would beat Lesnar, Cormier explained how he would've beaten the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. Cormier seemingly took notes from the fight between Lesnar and Cain Velasquez and had sketched a game plan to beat "The Beast Incarnate."

"I'm beating Brock Lesnar, man. I was beating Brock," he said. "It was one of the safest fights I could have had. I'm telling you, dog. That's the truth. It's just the truth. I like Brock, too. Like, he's a great guy. But I watched what Cain [Velasquez] did to him. I watched how he would react to getting punched, and I was going to punch him. He would have to take me down to win the fight, and I can wrestle. But if he shoots on me, I'm going to make it so hard for him to get that takedown that by the time he gets it, he's exhausted. Now I'm up to my feet, then you're done. That's why I put Cain. He took Cain down. Cain got up, started kneeing him in his face."

Cormier recently revealed that he ended up facing Derrick Lewis instead, after the Lesnar match was scrapped.