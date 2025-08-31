Who Is AEW Star Julia Hart's Husband?

Over the last few years, former House of Black member Julia Hart has come into her own as one of the most promising young wrestlers on the AEW roster. Alongside Skye Blue and Thekla, Hart formed the faction Triangle of Madness, but her stablemates aren't the only ones Hart has developed relationships with during her time in AEW.

Hart's husband is Lee Johnson, a fellow AEW wrestler who debuted with the promotion in 2020. Johnson has been around since AEW's early days, with the 27-year-old moving from group to group as he continues developing as a wrestler.

Around the time of his debut, Johnson was brought into the Nightmare Family, the faction led by Cody Rhodes. He later followed his trainer, QT Marshall, to help create a heel offshoot group called The Factory. That didn't last either, though, and Johnson was moved to Ring of Honor. He formed a tag team there with EJ Nduka, but Nduka's contract later expired. This led to Johnson and Blake Christian forming a tag team, and they've since made appearances in both AEW and ROH.

Hart and Johnson first became engaged in October 2022, and the couple married one year later. According to Hart, the two first became friends while training together at the Nightmare Factory, the school operated by Rhodes and Marshall. Their relationship was initially a long distance one, as Hart still lived in Minnesota while Johnson and the training school was in Georgia. Eventually, she decided to move to Georgia as she began being used in AEW more, and their relationship continued to grow from there.