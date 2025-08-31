One WWE Release Sent This Tag Team Champion Packing For Good

The world of professional wrestling is a cutthroat one, especially at the upper echelons of the industry, with so few spots available for talent. After working hard to make it to companies like WWE, countless wrestlers have then gone through the experience of getting let go. Sometimes these wrestlers are later brought back, but that isn't always the case.

One particularly surprising example of a WWE cut that never made his way back to the promotion is René Dupree (real name René Goguen). In 2002, Goguen signed with WWE at just 18 years old, getting his start in the developmental promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling.

He made his "WWE Raw" debut a year later under the Duprée name, working in a tag team called La Résistance with partner Sylvain Grenier, and they soon won the company's tag team championship. At just 19 years old, this made Duprée the youngest champion in WWE history up to that point, though that record would later be broken by a 10-year-old named Nicholas.