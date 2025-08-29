Bishop Dyer Addresses Becky Lynch's 'Cheap Heat' Ozzy Osbourne Remark On WWE Raw

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch ruffled some feathers in the celebrity world on Monday when she brought up Ozzy Osbourne's death in a promo segment with Nikki Bella. Lynch insulted the audience in Birmingham, England, Osbourne's home town, and said the only thing good that came out of the city "died months ago," and if she "lived in Birmingham, she'd die too." The comment upset Osbourne's daughter, Kelly, who took to Instagram to slam Lynch, and WWE is reportedly "embarrassed" by the comment, according to Bryan Alvarez. Bishop Dyer, the former Baron Corbin in WWE, told ECW legend Tommy Dreamer on "Busted Open Radio" that he thought the line wasn't needed.

"I'm of the opinion that like, one of those things, it's different if you and I are cutting a promo on each other and we take some personal digs and people are like, 'Whoa, that's a little bit much,'" Dyer explained. "We have a relationship... But, it's like cheap heat sometimes and I don't think that Becky, especially, who's so unbelievably talented on the microphone needs stuff like that, that takes away from the story. Because now the story is, 'Was it too far? Was it a cheap dig at Ozzy in the town?' Versus like feeding into the feud of her and Nikki."

Dyer compared it to when wrestlers are in a match and do a heat spot that puts all the heat on the referee and takes away from what the talent are trying to accomplish in the match. He said that for him, he thinks maybe the line did cross a line, especially as Lynch and Kelly Osbourne likely don't have a relationship, in addition to thinking the line just wasn't necessary.

