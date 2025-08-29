Bishop Dyer Says AEW's MJF Needs Help From This WWE Top Star

Maxwell Jacob Friedman may not have captured the AEW World Championship from "Hangman" Adam Page at Forbidden Door, but he's still got the casino gauntlet contract and another shot at the title. In breaking down the match on "Busted Open Radio," the former Baron Corbin, Bishop Dyer, told WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray that he believes MJF is at the top of his game in AEW. Dyer said, however, that MJF could become even greater if he took advice from one future Hall of Famer.

"I know MJF has had conversations with [John] Cena," Dyer said. "If he's smart, he doesn't need to be in the ring with Cena, he needs to somehow get in connection with John, get his cellphone number. John is one of the greatest people to help young performers because he wants to see wrestling thrive forever. If MJF reached out to John, and was like, 'Hey, would you watch this match and tell me what I could do better or what you see...' And if MJF actually listened to the answers, it would make him better. It doesn't have to be someone in [AEW]."

When asked if he thought MJF could survive in WWE, Dyer said he believed he could, but it was a question as to whether or not MJF would "thrive." Dyer said he would have to rebuild a lot that he has already done, due to WWE's corporate nature.

"Would it be awesome and would the fans be into it? Probably," he said. "But, it's a different atmosphere. You can't be giving the fingers and can't act like you're going to light someone on fire backstage."

