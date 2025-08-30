AEW's Tony Khan Makes ROH Death Before Dishonor Available For Free After Stream Crash

Following a widespread issue with the streaming of the event via HonorClub, Tony Khan has made the ROH Death Before Dishonor event free to watch on YouTube.

"Due to issues with service provide Brightcove, who haven't yet given a timeframe for stream repair, I've put [Death Before Dishonor] streaming FREE on the ROH YouTube live NOW," Tony Khan wrote. "For this inconvenience of tonight's stream issue, we'll offer a free one-month credit to all current ROH subscribers."

Most that noted an issue noted they were watching on Chrome and Firefox browsers, with those using the app and Safari seemingly unaffected aside from matters of picture quality. Viewers noted the difference in the quality between the stream on ROH's platform compared to YouTube, with some making calls for the promotion to continue shipping its pay-per-view events through the platform.

Khan made the announcement during the ROH Pure Championship bout between Lee Moriarty and Xelhua, with Bandido versus Hechicero for the ROH World Championship ongoing followed by the main event of Athena defending her Women's World title against Mina Shirakawa in the main event, at the time of writing. Earlier in the show, Rush and Sammy Guevara became the ROH Tag Team Champions while Shane Taylor Promotions claimed the Six-Man Tag titles.