AEW Collision Live Coverage 8/30 - Juice Robinson Vs. Big Bill, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on August 30, 2025, coming to you from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Tonight is the first ever "Collision" to emanate from the historic "ECW Arena". Following their feud since their return at ALL IN, Juice Robinson will go one-on-one with Big Bill. Robinson defeated Bryan Keith two weeks ago.
"Timeless" Toni Storm will be in action for the first time since retaining the Women's Championship against Athena. She'll team with Mina Shirakawa (who lost to Athena last night at "ROH" Death Before Dishonor), and Queen Aminata (who won her first round match in the Women's Pure tournament). They'll face off against Billie Starkz (who won her "Zero Hour" match last night) and Triangle of Madness' Julia Hart & Skye Blue.
TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will team with Josh Alexander against Kyle O'Reilly and ISHII. ISHII saved his Conglomeration cohort from the Don Callis Family at Forbidden Door. He also picked up a win at Death Before Dishonor.
Last night at Death Before Dishonor, Hologram and Jay Lethal picked up wins in their respective matches. Tonight, they'll go head-to-head.
Daniel Garcia vs. Blake Christian
Daniel Garcia makes his way to the ring, accompanied by Daddy Magic. Christian is already in the ring. Lee Johnson is on the outside. Magic joins commentary. Jon Moxley and Marina come to the ring. Mox said something to Garcia before leaving. Christian strikes Garcia, but Garcia sends him to the mat. He chops Christian against the ring. Christian hits him with a dropkick and takes him down with a second one. On the outside, Garcia took him down with a big boot to the face. Johnson and Garcia jaw and Christian hits him with a tope suicida. He holds Garcia over the barricade. He wipes him out with a backflip from the barricade.
Back in the ring, Christian stands on Garcia's face. He sends him down and rakes his eyes before putting him in a side headlock. Garcia slams Christian to the mat. They exchange blows. Garcia chops him repeatedly against the ropes before taking him down with a swinging neckbreaker. Christian responded with a DDT. He dove from the ropes and Garcia caught him and put him in a guillotine choke and spiked him.
Winner: Daniel Garcia
After the match, Tony Schiavone asked what Mox said. Garcia said "we aren't talking about that." He's been chasing Moxley for 5 years and he wants what he's got. He challenged him to a match next week. Wheeler Yuta tells him to be careful what he wishes for because the Death Riders accept.
Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander vs. Kyle O'Reilly & ISHII
Fletcher and Alexander come to the ring first. O'Reilly and ISHII follow. Fletcher and KOR start us off. The fans chant "let's go Kyle!" and Alexander tags in. They reverse holds and take each other to the mat. KOR uppercuts him and backs into his corner to tag in ISHII. Alexander forearms him repeatedly. ISHII responds with a big forearm and a shoulder tackle. Alexander escaped to the outside.
Back in the ring, he kicked ISHII and backed into his corner. Fletcher tagged in and hit ISHII in the gut while Alexander held him. They exchanged forearms and O'Reilly tagged in. Fletcher kicked him in the arm and leg and elbowed the back of his neck before shoulder tackling him. O'Reilly pulled his legs out from underneath him and walked across his back. O'Reilly put him in an armbar and switched into an ankle lock. Fletcher made it to the ropes and ISHII tagged in. ISHII and O'Reilly exchange kicks on Fletcher before taking him down. ISHII chopped Fletcher and tagged KOR in. KOR went to the apron and he forearmed Fletcher and kicked Alexander. Fletcher kicked him off the apron. Alexander took him down with a big boot.
After the break, O'Reilly did a jawbreaker on Fletcher, which sent him tumbling to his corner. Alexander tagged in and took down ISHII. O'Reilly had some fancy footwork, but Alexander stopped it by punching him in the face. He put O'Reilly on his shoulder and went to the middle rope. O'Reilly put him in a standing armbar and Alexander sent him to the mat. Alexander went for a moonsault, but O'Reilly moved and they both went for lariats.
Both men tag in their partners. ISHII chopping Fletcher and Alexander. He takes them both down with shoulder tackles. ISHII follows with a brainbuster. Fletcher picked up ISHII, but he got out of it and forearmed him. Fletcher punched ISHII and put him in a waistlock, but ISHII reversed into a suplex. Fletcher caught him and hit a Kyle Driver. Both men are down and tag in their opponents.
KOR and Alexander exchange blows. KOR kicked Alexander and put him in the Gullitione Choke, but Alexander grabbed his leg and put him in an anklelock while still in the Guillotine Choke. KOR let go and Alexander held the anklelock. O'Reilly got out and put Alexander in an anklelock. Alexander flipped him into the ropes and Fletcher kicked O'Reilly from the outside. Alexander rolled him up. KOR with a knee and chop before locking him in an armbar. ISHII pounced Fletcher to keep him from breaking up the pin. Alexander makes it to the rope.
ISHII tagged in and they double teamed Alexander. ISHII pins Alexander, but Fletcher breaks up the pin. O'Reilly kneed Fletcher and punched him out of the ring. O'Reilly went for a running knee off the apron, but Fletcher moved and he landed on the chair. ISHII headbutted Alexander. They exchange blows and ISHII with a rolling elbow strike. Fletcher grabbed ISHII's leg and tripped him. ISHII headbutted Fletcher, who fell over the ropes, back into the ring. Alexander hit ISHII with a lowblow and a piledriver for the win.
Winner: Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher
After the match, Strong came to check on O'Reilly. O'Reilly helped ISHII.
Backstage, Jamie Hayter and Thekla are still brawling.
Jay Lethal vs. Hologram
Lethal comes to the ring first. Hologram follows.
Hologram puts him in a side headlock, but Lethal takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Hologram stopped a Lethal Injection. Hologram and Lethal try to keep up with each other. They exchange stands and switches. Lethal put him in a side headlock, but Hologram used the ropes to reverse and put him in a Gory Special. Lethal followed with a backbreaker. Lethal sent Hologram into the turnbuckle and then into the mat.
After the break, Lethal hit a lariat on Hologram against the ropes. Hologram responded with an enzuiguri. Lethal responded with a forearm. Lethal put Hologram in a vertical suplex, but Hologram reversed into a roll up. Lethal with a snap suplex. Hologram went to the outside, but as Lethal was going for a dive, he got back in the ring. Lethal pulled him out of the ring and dropkicked him off the apron before a tope suicida. Hologram hits one of his own. Back in the ring, Hologram with a high angle slam. He walked the ropes and jumped, but Lethal caught him. Lethal hit the King's Elbow, but Hologram rolled him up. Hologram rolls through into an anklelock. Lethal reversed into a Figure Four, but Hologram was near the bottom rope.
Lethal lifted Hologram, but Hologram got out. Hologram kicked him in the knee. Lethal went for Lethal Injection, but Hologram hit a backstabber and put him in a spinning powerbomb for the win.
Winning: Hologram
After the match, an ominous video aired of another masked man.
Alex Windsor vs. Ashley Vox
Windsor comes to the ring first. Vox is already in the ring.
They lock up and Windsor sends her to the mat. Vox gets in a few strikes, but Windsor pushed her down. Vox kicked her in the face. Windsor suplexed her. She charged at Vox, but Vox moved. Windsor responded with a sitdown powerbomb. She followed with a slam into a sharpshooter.
Winner: Alex Windsor
After the match, Schiavone asked Windsor about Moné's comments. Windsor said she heard exactly what she said. Windsor said legal or not, she made her tap and can do it again. Coming into the company, she had a lot of respect for her. But after her comments about Will Ospreay, she has crossed the line. Windsor challenged her to a match in Philly and will take her TBS championship.
FTR vs. JD Drake & Adam Priest
FTR comes to the ring. Drake and Priest follow.
Dax and Priest start us off. They lock up and Priest gets out twice. Priest grabbed his leg and took him down. They exchange holds. Dax puts him in a side headlock. He follows with two shoulder tackles. Priest worked his knee and tagged in Drake. Drake chopped the back of Dax's leg while Priest held it. Drake worked his leg and fell on it. He tagged in Priest and Dax hit him with a right hand and backed him into the corner. Cash tagged in and they pound Priest. Cash chopped him and uppercut him. Priest takes him with a dropkick and tags in Drake.
They double team Cash. Drake chopped Cash to the mat. Drake went up top and while the ref was distracted, Dax pushed Drake down and then hit him in the chest to knock him off the rope.
After the break, Drake hit a moonsault on Cash. Priest tagged in and they start to double team Cash when Dax gets in the ring and they put Drake in the Shatter Machine. Cash grabbed Priest's leg and he hit Dax with this other leg. Priest chops Cash repeatedly. He takes down both men with forearms. Priest lifted Cash up and Cash tagged in Dax. Dax punched Priest in the face. Dax chopped Priest repeatedly in the corner. Priest chopped his way out of the corner. Priest suplexed Dax and forearmed him twice. Dax sends him to the mat with a lariat. He sent Priest into the ringpost three times. Dax puts him in a border city until he tapped.
Winner: FTR
After the match, Cash calls out Cope and says it's not about him, but FTR. They should be three-time AEW tag team champions. It's not about their past with Cope and in Toronto, they end it. Dax said Stoke isn't with them before of Cope and Christian. Dax said it should've been a dream match, but they ruined it. He called the match a charity exhibition.
Big Bill vs. Juice Robinson
Big Bill comes to the ring, accompanied by Bryan Keith. Juice follows and is accompanied by Austin, CardBlade, and CardColten.
Juice takes Bill to the mat. Bill puts him on top of the turnbuckle and chopped him. Juice puts him in a waistlock and a side headlock. Big Bill blocked a shoulder tackle. Juice put him back in a side headlock, but Bill reverses into a vertical suplex. Juice locks in another side headlock. Big Bill takes him down with a big boot.
After the break, Bill lawn darts Juice into a building post. Bill went for another, but Juice pushed him into the same post. Back in the ring, Bill sent him to the mat and hit him with a big elbow to the gut. Bill put him in a bear hug, but Juice elbowed his way out and bit Bill's ear. Bill splashes the corner, but Juice moves and drives his knee into the mat. Juice kicked him in the leg and made him fall. He punched him several times and Bill grabbed his throat. Juice hit a dropkick from the top rope and followed with the Left Hand of God. Juice went up top, but Keith distracted him. Juice took Bryan down with a forearm. Bill hits a sidewalk slam for the win.
Winner: Big Bill