AEW Collision Live Coverage 8/30 - Juice Robinson Vs. Big Bill, More

Fletcher and Alexander come to the ring first. O'Reilly and ISHII follow. Fletcher and KOR start us off. The fans chant "let's go Kyle!" and Alexander tags in. They reverse holds and take each other to the mat. KOR uppercuts him and backs into his corner to tag in ISHII. Alexander forearms him repeatedly. ISHII responds with a big forearm and a shoulder tackle. Alexander escaped to the outside.

Back in the ring, he kicked ISHII and backed into his corner. Fletcher tagged in and hit ISHII in the gut while Alexander held him. They exchanged forearms and O'Reilly tagged in. Fletcher kicked him in the arm and leg and elbowed the back of his neck before shoulder tackling him. O'Reilly pulled his legs out from underneath him and walked across his back. O'Reilly put him in an armbar and switched into an ankle lock. Fletcher made it to the ropes and ISHII tagged in. ISHII and O'Reilly exchange kicks on Fletcher before taking him down. ISHII chopped Fletcher and tagged KOR in. KOR went to the apron and he forearmed Fletcher and kicked Alexander. Fletcher kicked him off the apron. Alexander took him down with a big boot.

After the break, O'Reilly did a jawbreaker on Fletcher, which sent him tumbling to his corner. Alexander tagged in and took down ISHII. O'Reilly had some fancy footwork, but Alexander stopped it by punching him in the face. He put O'Reilly on his shoulder and went to the middle rope. O'Reilly put him in a standing armbar and Alexander sent him to the mat. Alexander went for a moonsault, but O'Reilly moved and they both went for lariats.

Both men tag in their partners. ISHII chopping Fletcher and Alexander. He takes them both down with shoulder tackles. ISHII follows with a brainbuster. Fletcher picked up ISHII, but he got out of it and forearmed him. Fletcher punched ISHII and put him in a waistlock, but ISHII reversed into a suplex. Fletcher caught him and hit a Kyle Driver. Both men are down and tag in their opponents.

KOR and Alexander exchange blows. KOR kicked Alexander and put him in the Gullitione Choke, but Alexander grabbed his leg and put him in an anklelock while still in the Guillotine Choke. KOR let go and Alexander held the anklelock. O'Reilly got out and put Alexander in an anklelock. Alexander flipped him into the ropes and Fletcher kicked O'Reilly from the outside. Alexander rolled him up. KOR with a knee and chop before locking him in an armbar. ISHII pounced Fletcher to keep him from breaking up the pin. Alexander makes it to the rope.

ISHII tagged in and they double teamed Alexander. ISHII pins Alexander, but Fletcher breaks up the pin. O'Reilly kneed Fletcher and punched him out of the ring. O'Reilly went for a running knee off the apron, but Fletcher moved and he landed on the chair. ISHII headbutted Alexander. They exchange blows and ISHII with a rolling elbow strike. Fletcher grabbed ISHII's leg and tripped him. ISHII headbutted Fletcher, who fell over the ropes, back into the ring. Alexander hit ISHII with a lowblow and a piledriver for the win.

Winner: Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher

After the match, Strong came to check on O'Reilly. O'Reilly helped ISHII.

Backstage, Jamie Hayter and Thekla are still brawling.