Are The Bellas The Only Twin Champions In WWE History?

Along with Nikki and Brie Bella, several twin performers have found success in professional wrestling, but the WWE Hall of Fame sisters currently hold a record that no other twins in WWE have ever accomplished.

Nikki and Brie Bella are the only twins in WWE history to individually win singles gold on separate occasions. Brie was the first sister to capture the WWE Divas Championship, having defeated Eve Torres for the title on an episode of "WWE Raw" and holding the belt for 70 days before dropping it to Kelly Kelly. The following year, Nikki would score a victory over Beth Phoenix to win the WWE Divas Championship in a Lumberjill Match on "Raw," but her reign only lasted six days, losing the title to Layla at WWE Extreme Rules. That said, Nikki would redeem herself in 2014 when she made history by becoming the longest reigning Divas Champion ever, having eclipsed AJ Lee's 295-day record by holding the title for 301 days.

The next pair of twins who could be next in line to join The Bellas would be The Usos, as Jey Uso captured his first world title when he defeated GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41 this past April, with Jimmy Uso still searching for his first singles championship. In addition to each sister winning the Divas Championship, The Bellas are also the first and only set of twins to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. That said, the one accolade that Nikki and Brie have yet to achieve is becoming the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, which were introduced at the end of 2018 when both sisters decided to focus on their outside ventures rather than their in-ring careers.