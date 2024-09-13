Nikki Garcia Was Never The Same After Defeating Charlotte Flair

The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, are two of the most influential women who helped lead the WWE from the "Divas Era" into the "Give Divas a Chance" movement that sparked better things for the women of the company today. Now going by their real maiden name, the Garcia Twins, Nikki in particular has dominated Hollywood headlines, from most recently, her divorce after alleged domestic violence, to other high-profile breakups, to her success on the E! network with various reality shows. There was one moment in her WWE career in particular that set her up for the massive success she has seen across all aspects of her life, from in-ring competition, to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, to even her entrepreneurial efforts: becoming the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion of all time, which she solidified when she defeated Charlotte Flair.

Garcia was set to achieve the accomplishment of longest-reigning champion, but needed to defeat Flair during an episode of "WWE Raw" in September 2015 to get there. With her twin, as well as Alicia Fox, by her side, Garcia challenged Flair, who had Paige and Becky Lynch in her corner. At one point, Nikki and Brie used a bit of "Twin Magic," switching places in the ring, to bring in a fresher Brie to take on Flair. Flair, unaware of the change, rolled up Brie, thinking she scored the victory.

Even though celebrations for "The Queen" had already started in the ring, Stephanie McMahon interrupted to tell Flair that she couldn't win the title by pinning the wrong twin. Flair was declared the winner, but Garcia held the champion's advantage and retained the Diva's Championship, cementing her spot in company history. The accomplishment skyrocketed Garcia's status within the company, and her star would only rise from there.

