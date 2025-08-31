Rusev Calls WWE PLE Match Biggest One He's Had In 'A While'

While some competitors will be fighting over championships at WWE Clash In Paris, Rusev and Sheamus will be fighting in a Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match, where no holds are barred and Irish bar elements are welcome. For Rusev, this will arguably be his biggest bout since returning to WWE in April. In his eyes, though, its significance extends back much further than that.

"I think it's the biggest match that I've had in a while," Rusev told Denise Salcedo. "It's also going to be the most brutal match I've had ever, so I expect nothing less but pain. I expect nothing less but a very, hard physical match with Sheamus. We all know Sheamus. He's stubborn. He's got big heart and he can hit hard, but he can also get hit hard. So, it's not going to be an easy match. We've already reserved a couple of beds in the nearby hospital just in case, but yeah, I'm excited. I can't say that I'm not excited."

Prior to his WWE comeback, Rusev spent nearly five years under the banner of All Elite Wrestling, though he hadn't wrestled in an AEW ring since December 2023. His last AEW in-ring performance came at Worlds End 2023, when he defeated Andrade El Idolo thanks to some help from CJ Perry. In February 2025, reports indicated that Rusev (formerly known as Miro) and AEW came to a mutual agreement to part ways, opening the door for him to later resurface in WWE.

Rusev and Sheamus, both former League of Nations members, have been feuding for several weeks, with each one scoring a win over the other. Brawls between the two then continued backstage, around the arenas, and in the ring, leading to a double countout result in their third official encounter.

