Sheamus Latest WWE Superstar Mobbed By Fans In Europe

In recent weeks, Sheamus and Rusev have brawled all throughout the ring, arenas, and backstage areas, prompting "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to put them in an Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Clash In Paris. Ahead of the international premium live event, Sheamus found himself in the center of another chaotic scene as a multitude of fans swarmed him in a public setting.

In an X video posted by Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, "The Celtic Warrior" can be seen attempting to walk through what appears to be Celio, a France-based men's clothing retailer, with a crowd of fans and their cellphones surrounding him. At the same time, a young girl seemed to be crushed by the moving mass and let out a distressed cry. Hearing this, Sheamus stopped to check on her and offered to take a photograph with her. As the other fans huddled closer, he then implored them to pause as well. "Calm down, everyone. Calm down. It's okay. I got this," he said before continuing to comfort the young girl.

A similar scene unfolded elsewhere in France as former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley headed to her Uber ride, only to be mobbed by a group of mostly male fans attempting to take photographs with her. After safely making it into the car, Ripley later called out the inappropriate behavior on social media, urging fans to show "common courtesy and humanity." Ripley herself is not scheduled for a match at WWE Clash In Paris, though she has been overseas as part of WWE's ongoing tour of Europe.