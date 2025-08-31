WWE Star Rhea Ripley Responds To Inappropriate Swarm Of Fans

Wrestling stars have often shared their stories about being swarmed by fans wanting autographs, at times, for the sake of selling merchandise online to make a buck, at airports in the United States, but a new video posted online on Sunday shows one major WWE star being swarmed internationally. A video posted on X by user @SarahGabaye showed Rhea Ripley being swarmed by a group of mostly male fans as she attempted to get in an car in Paris ahead of WWE's Clash in Paris premium live event.

In the video, which is shot from above the crowd, Ripley can be seen walking toward the car with fans around her, with one man attempting to take a selfie with her on his phone. As the video goes on, more and more people attempt to snap a photo with star, who was looking at her phone in an attempt to find her Uber ride. Ripley responded to the situation in her own post on X. She reminded fans that WWE stars are still people.

"Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies," Ripley wrote. "No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf."

Ripley has previously spoken about inappropriate fan interactions after someone showed up to her home on Valentine's Day when she and husband AEW's Buddy Matthews were in Australia and they noticed the fan on their Ring camera. In July, Ripley set a hard line with fans about mail being sent directly to her home address. She said she would not be engaging with any fan mail sent to her door after she had previously addressed the issue earlier this year.