Matt Hardy Calls This AEW Star 'Everyone's Favorite A**hole'

Despite now being aligned with a babyface Adam Copeland, Christian Cage has continued his heel behaviors, such as taking aim at the fathers of his various adversaries and demanding that the crowd silence themselves. Cage has even insisted that he is "perfect" just the way he is right now. Nevertheless, Copeland and the fans seem to be embracing him.

On a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt Hardy weighed in on the ongoing story of the Copeland-Cage reunion. "I would have thought they would have probably leaned more into telling the story of like you have Adam Copeland, you have Cope, who is a hero. You have Christian Cage who is a villain. These guys have a long storied history and they're trying to get together. They're trying to work and be together on the same page. I like how they've played it on TV where Christian Cage is keeping his current role, where he is kind of a d***. He's an a**hole. That's how they described it on TV. Cope said he is his a**hole. He is definitely everyone's favorite a**hole, no doubt."

As allies of necessity, Copeland and Cage have so far defeated Killswitch (also known as Luchasaurus) and Kip Sabian, former stablemates of Cage, at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Looking ahead, Copeland and Cage will now battle FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), the former's friends-turned-enemies, at AEW All Out on September 20. The latter pay-per-view will take place from Copeland and Cage's hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.