AEW's MJF Praises WWE Star's Move At Clash In Paris

Despite failing to defeat John Cena at WWE Clash In Paris on Sunday, Logan Paul impressed many fans with his efforts during the 26-minute bout, having showcased various moves that the audience had never seen him perform in the ring. However, one maneuver that has become part of Paul's repertoire overtime drew the attention of AEW star MJF, who took to social media to compliment the YouTube star, and insult one of his rivals at the same time.

When Paul's career as a singles star was beginning to take off in WWE, he was granted permission by AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page to add the Buckshot Lariat to his arsenal. Yesterday afternoon, Paul successfully hit the signature move on Cena, which led MJF to take a shot at Page on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Wayyyyyyyyy better than the crooked cowboys."

Page would regret his decision to allow Paul to use the Buckshot Lariat after the former United States Champion faked his retirement from professional wrestling last year. Page felt disrespected because it seemed like Paul was hanging up his boots shortly after asking to use the maneuver, but there seems to be no long-standing issues between both stars following the staged retirement. In addition to using the Buckshot Lariat, Paul also used Nic Nemeth's Zig Zag and pulled off an upper-cut similar to Claudio Castagnoli's — both moves he's never tried in the ring before.

As for MJF, he failed to dethrone Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW Forbidden Door last weekend, which may have been the reason for his negative commentary towards the cowboy on Sunday.