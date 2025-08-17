Wait, Adam Page Walked Back Logan Paul Heat? We Explain

Throughout the early stages of Logan Paul's WWE career, many fans noticed that some of his moveset was similar to AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Since 2019, the 34-year-old has famously used the Buckshot Lariat and the Avalanche Fallaway Slam, and when Paul started to incorporate the same maneuvers in many of his matches, fans began to speculate if WWE was attempting to mock AEW and Page. However, what many viewers may not know is that Paul asked for "Hangman's" permission when it came to using his moveset, as the former United States Champion explained on "Impaulsive" that he contacted Page personally and was given his blessing.

Although it seemed like everything was smooth sailing between both performers, once Paul claimed he was retiring from professional wrestling after giving birth to his first child and becoming a father, Page took to social media to criticize the YouTube star, regretting that he allowed him to use moves from his arsenal.

"I hope the next person they give half my moveset to is at least kinda cool."

i hope the next person they give half my moveset to is at least kinda cool — HANGMAN PAGE (@hangmanpage.bsky.social) 2024-12-12T17:22:29.023Z

Of course, the "Maverick" never truly retired from WWE, and when Page called him out on social media, he never responded, leading to there being no longstanding issues between the two stars. If anything, Paul has only become more involved with WWE recently, as he competed against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 and will be going one-on-one with John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.