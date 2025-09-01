AEW's Tony Khan Discusses Negotiations With WBD Over ROH TV

Tony Khan is a very busy man having control over both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, but while AEW has become a staple of TBS and TNT over the past six years, ROH is still confined to its HonorClub streaming service. Despite ROH still producing weekly content and pay-per-views that are celebrated by regular viewers of the show, many have wondered if ROH will ever join AEW on TV and get its own show. During the recent media call to promote the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Khan explained that he is still interested in bringing ROH to cable TV, but he wants to make sure that what ever decision he chooses makes sense for everyone.

"In order to have another product in the market that I also control the media rights for, it doesn't need to necessarily be the AEW deal, but for me to do something different, it has to make sense on the scale for our partners, because the Warner Brothers Discovery partnership fuels everything. It allows me to maintain the level of this incredible roster of wrestlers, the production, and keep both companies flush with great wrestlers and top events in top venues for the very greatest fans in the world. I am interested in that, and it's something we actively continue to talk about, and we've had offers to do ROH TV, but I didn't think they made sense in the big picture."

Some fans have suggested putting ROH on YouTube to make it more accessible, something that Khan was actually forced into doing for the Death Before Dishonor event as the HonorClub streaming service crashed halfway through the show, with Khan putting the entire event on YouTube for free in order for people to watch.

