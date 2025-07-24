ROH TV Discussions Reportedly Ended Up Turning Into A Different AEW Media Deal

Over the past few years, rumors have popped up at various points claiming that Tony Khan was actively shopping around Ring of Honor for a media rights deal. Though nothing has yet materialized, a new report from Fightful Select claims that the talks did lead to another deal for Khan.

The ROH owner was said to have had a specific number in mind that he wanted to reach for a TV deal for the promotion, and no offers were able to meet that bar. However, the negotiations did lead to Khan and Warner Bros. Discovery coming to an agreement for TruTV to begin airing "AEW Dynamite" reruns on Friday nights, which began in January.

Khan has reportedly talked to various media companies regarding ROH over the last few years, but there haven't been any negotiations that got close to closing. On the topic of the rumored "AEW Shockwave" series, it was stated to be more of a pitch to Fox rather than anything that became close to a reality.

AEW and WBD agreed to a new media rights deal last year that went into effect at the beginning of 2025. The deal will run through the end of 2027, with an option for WBD to pick it up for a fourth year. Although Khan owns both AEW and ROH and ROH shows are taped during AEW events, the latter company wasn't part of the media rights deal. For now, the promotion's weekly series will continue to stream through its own subscription platform.